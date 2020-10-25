Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat near Farallon Islands

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard medevaced a 51-year-old man Saturday, from a sport fishing boat approximately a half mile south of the Farallon Islands.

Crewmembers aboard the 46-foot fishing boat Reel Deep, contacted Coast Guard Station Golden Gate watchstanders at approximately 11:20 a.m. requesting assistance for a passenger who was displaying heart attack-like symptoms.

Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to the scene.

Once on the scene, the Dolphin crew lowered the rescue swimmer to assess the patient. The helicopter crew then hoisted the patient and the rescue swimmer into the helicopter and transported the patient to awaiting EMS at San Francisco International Airport.

The patient was reported to be in stable condition.

“The Dolphin helicopter crew did a fantastic job locating the patient and expediting the rescue to a higher level of care,” said Lt. Cmdr. Katherine Voth, Dolphin helicopter pilot.

