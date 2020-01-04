Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship off Cape Fear

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and C-130 Hercules aircraft

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and C-130 Hercules aircraft file photo

CAPE FEAR, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship approximately 160 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, Friday night.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center were contacted by the captain of the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss, who requested a medevac for an 85-year-old passenger that was in need of medical assistance. Watchstanders contacted the duty flight surgeon who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was launched along with an HC-130 Hercules aircrew. The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene and hoisted the man off the cruise ship while the Hercules aircrew provided support.


The man was transported to Wilmington airport where he was met by awaiting emergency medical services personnel.

