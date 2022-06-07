Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship near Duke Island, Alaska

SITKA, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a man Sunday night from a cruise ship south of Duke Island, Alaska.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka hoisted the man who was experiencing symptoms of heart problems. The crew flew him to Ketchikan, where he was placed in the care of a Guardian Flight aircraft crew for transport to a higher level of medical care in Bellingham, Washington.

The Coast Guard received the initial request for the medevac from the Netherlands-flagged cruise ship Eurodam at 6:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived on scene with Eurodam at about 10 p.m. at Dixon Entrance, about 30 miles south of Duke Island. The crew lowered a rescue swimmer and a rescue litter before hoisting the patient to the aircraft.

Weather at the time of the hoist included 20 mph winds and 3-foot seas.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.