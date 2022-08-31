Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship near Dall Island, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old man from the cruise ship Celebrity Eclipse near Dall Island, approximately 65 nautical miles southwest of Ketchikan, Alaska, Tuesday evening.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at 7:18 p.m. hoisted the patient, and transported him to awaiting EMS in Sitka.

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center received a report at 4:05 p.m. from the staff captain of the cruise ship Celebrity Eclipse that a crewmember was potentially experiencing appendicitis. Watchstanders dispatched the Air Station Sitka helicopter aircrew who arrived and hoisted the patient.

“Launching offshore and at night can be complex and challenging,” said Lt. j.g. Trevor Layman, Sector Juneau command duty officer. “Cases like this demonstrate how the hard work and consistent training from our members allow us to safely carry out missions and successfully help those in need.”

