Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship at Dixon Entrance

Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk file photo

SITKA, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship at Dixon Entrance early Tuesday.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka hoisted the ailing 67-year-old man from the Malta-flagged, 1,040-foot cruise ship Celebrity Eclipse at about 1:30 a.m. The patient was flown to Air Station Sitka and placed in the care of awaiting local EMS, who took him to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

The ship’s next scheduled port of call at the time of the hoist was Icy Strait Point.

