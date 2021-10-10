Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship 87 miles off New Orleans

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrives on scene with the cruise ship Carnival Glory Oct 9, 2021 for a medevac for a 45-year-old man reportedly suffering medical complications and needing further medical care. The helicopter crew took the passenger to University Medical Center New Orleans for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrives on scene with the cruise ship Carnival Glory Oct 9, 2021 for a medevac. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a passenger from a cruise ship Saturday approximately 87 miles Southwest of New Orleans.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the cruise ship, Carnival Glory, stating a 45-year-old male passenger was reportedly suffering from internal complications and needed further medical care.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was directed to launch. The aircrew arrived on the scene, hoisted the passenger, and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans for further medical care.

