Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship 270 miles off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medically evacuated an 82-year-old man from a cruise ship approximately 270 miles off the San Diego coast, Monday.

Cruise Ship Sapphire Princess crewmembers contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man experiencing heart attack symptoms.

A Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched to Sapphire Princess’s location while receiving air support from a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento HC-27J Spartan airplane aircrew.

Once on the scene, the Jayhawk crew hoisted the man and transported him back to Sector San Diego, where San Diego EMS was standing by.

The EMS crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital Hillcrest in stable condition.