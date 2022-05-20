Coast Guard medevacs man from carrier vessel near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old male crewmember Tuesday from a bulk carrier vessel near New Orleans.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification by personnel aboard the bulk carrier vessel UBC Stavanger that a crewmember was reportedly experiencing pain from an electrical incident that had occurred. Watchstanders then coordinated a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to respond.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember onto the helicopter before transporting him to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

