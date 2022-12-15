Coast Guard medevacs man from cargo ship offshore Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew prepares to medevac the captain of the San Martin, a 555-foot roll-on/roll-off cargo ship, who was experiencing symptoms of hypertension and leg swelling near Galveston, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022. The helicopter crew hoisted the captain and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew prepares to medevac the captain of the cargo ship San Martin near Galveston, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cargo ship Wednesday offshore Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 5 p.m. from the agent of the 555-foot roll-on/roll-off cargo ship San Martin,, stating the captain was experiencing symptoms of hypertension and leg swelling in the Galveston Fairway Anchorage. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew diverted to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the captain and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.

