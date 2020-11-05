Coast Guard medevacs man from cargo ship 250 miles off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medevaced a 55-year-old man Thursday from a commercial cargo ship more than 250 miles west of San Diego.

A person aboard the motor vessel Jal Kamadhenu, a 748-foot bulk carrier, contacted 11th Coast Guard District command center watchstanders, Wednesday night, requesting assistance for a passenger who was displaying symptoms of a possible heart attack or stroke.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter Thursday morning with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) Team paramedic aboard to assist.

Once on the scene, the Jayhawk crew lowered the rescue swimmer to the ship to assess the patient. The helicopter crew then lowered a stretcher to hoist the patient into the helicopter.

The crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in stable condition.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.