Coast Guard medevacs man from airboat on Matagorda Peninsula, Texas

Sep 4th, 2021 · 0 Comment
24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water file photo.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 47-year-old male from an airboat on Matagorda Peninsula, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 10:14 p.m. from an individual aboard an airboat on Matagorda Peninsula stating his friend was experiencing chest pains. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crew launched to assist. Once on scene, the Coast Guard boat crew worked with a good Samaritan to embark the patient. The crew transported the man to Froggie’s Bait Dock and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in stable condition. EMS personnel brought the patient to Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, Texas.

