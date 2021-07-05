Coast Guard medevacs man approximately 20 miles south of Gulf Shores

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 47-year-old man Sunday approximately 20 miles south of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report of a medical emerghency from a 40-foot fishing charter that a crewmember was losing consciousness and reportedly experiencing seizures. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on-scene, safely hoisted the man and transferred him to Sacred Heart Hospital for further medical care.