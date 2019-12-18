Coast Guard medevacs man 90 miles southeast of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevaced a man from the 72-foot fishing vessel, Seneca, Tuesday, approximately 90 miles southeast of Charleston.

The Dolphin helicopter crew safely hoisted a 33-year old man using a rescue basket and transported him to the Charleston Executive Airport where emergency medical services took him to Medical University of South Carolina for further medical care.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received the initial medevac request from the Seneca crew via satellite phone reporting the man was experiencing symptoms of a stroke or heart attack. A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended a medevac, and the watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.

“Nighttime air-sea rescue is the domain of only a small handful of elite organizations in the world,” said Cmdr. William Cahill, Air Station Savannah Operations Officer. “Successful prosecution of such cases is particularly impressive under time sensitive conditions and at great distances from the safety of shore, as was the case in this operation. Working with the Savannah aircrew, Sector Charleston, Coast Guard District Seven, and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, this Charleston aircrew planned a flawless mission, at the edge of the aircraft’s endurance. The crew of the fishing vessel, Seneca, should likewise be commended for their excellent preparation and on scene assistance.”

Weather conditions at the time of the medevac were 25 mph winds and 10 foot seas.