Coast Guard medevacs man 90 miles off the coast of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 72-year-old man from a cruise ship approximately 90 miles off the San Diego coast, Tuesday.

Cruise Ship Crown Princess crewmembers contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

A Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched to Crown Princess’s location.

The Jayhawk crew arrived on the scene and hoisted the man, his spouse and the cruise ship’s nurse and transported them to Scripps La Jolla Medical Center.

The patient was in critical condition when he was transferred to emergency medical services.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.