Coast Guard medevacs man 80 miles southwest of Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 34-year-old crewmember from the cruise ship, Serenade of the Seas, 80 miles west of Tampa, Thursday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew flew the man to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. A Serenade crewmember reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders the man was suffering from abdominal pain.

A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended the man be brought ashore.

“This situation was an outstanding example of the how our watchstanders and aircrews work together to respond to any and all calls for help at sea.” said Chief Warrant Officer Jonathon Trude, Sector St. Petersburg watchstander, “The ability of watchstanders in St. Petersburg to assess the situation, recognize the proximity of the Serenade and launch the aircraft resulted in a positive outcome.”

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.