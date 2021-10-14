Coast Guard medevacs man 80 miles off Montauk, NY

Oct 14th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Mass, MH-60 helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rob Simpson.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter File Photo

NEW YORK — A Coast Guard crew medevaced a man from the recreational vessel Dove approximately 80 miles south of Montauk Tuesday evening.

Watchstanders from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center received notification that a crewmember was very ill and experiencing diabetic-related health complications.

The command center consulted with a U.S. Coast Guard flight surgeon who recommended medical evacuation.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod launched and deployed a rescue swimmer to conduct a hoist and medevac of the 54-year-old man.

The patient was transferred safely to awaiting EMS at Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod in stable condition.

