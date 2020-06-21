Coast Guard medevacs man 76 miles west of Steinhatchee, Florida

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man with medical complications from a fishing vessel 76 miles west of Steinhatchee, Florida Saturday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the call and safely transported the 73-year-old man to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a VHF marine radio call on channel 16 at approximately 1:15 p.m. from the master of a 36-foot fishing vessel requesting assistance for his crew member.


The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a VHF marine radio for more reliable communications in emergencies.

