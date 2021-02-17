Coast Guard medevacs man 70 miles west of Gasparilla Pass

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 55-year-old man from a fishing vessel 70 miles west of Gasparilla Pass, Florida Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the call and safely transported the man to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a VHF marine radio call on channel 16 at approximately 11:45 a.m. from the operator of a nearby vessel for the 55-foot fishing vessel Lisa Bell stating a crewman aboard was experiencing chest pains.

“This medevac was a great success,” said Lt. Cody Harris, the helicopter pilot. “The coordinated efforts of the air crew, the Lisa Bell crew, and Sector St. Petersburg enabled all of us to work through the challenges of distance, weather, and medical concerns to ensure the crewmember was received by emergency medical services as quick as possible.”