Coast Guard medevacs man 70 miles northwest of Saint Paul Island, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel approximately 70 miles northwest of Saint Paul, Tuesday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak safely hoisted the 43-year-old man, at approximately 12:25 p.m., and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Saint Paul Island for further transport to Anchorage.

At 7 p.m. Monday, 17th District command center watchstanders received a medevac request from fishing vessel Frontier Spirit for the chief engineer who was experiencing abdominal pain. After consulting with a Coast Guard duty flight surgeon, a medevac was recommended. Watchstanders directed the launch of the Jayhawk aircrew from Forward Operating Location Cold Bay.

“Good communication between the Frontier Spirit crew, command center personnel, and the Jayhawk aircrew supported our ability to successfully perform this medevac and get the injured engineer to proper medical care,” said Chief Petty Officer Mistique Anderson, 17th District command duty officer.

On-scene weather conditions were 20 mph winds, 25 foot seas, and 10 miles visibility.

