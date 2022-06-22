Coast Guard medevacs man 7 miles offshore Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a vessel 7 miles offshore Freeport, Texas, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Station Freeport watchstanders received a call at 9:20 a.m. from the captain of the lift boat Lafayette stating that he was experiencing chest pains and numbness in his legs. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rendezvoused with the lift boat and transported the man to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Freeport in reportedly stable condition.
