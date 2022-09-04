Coast Guard medevacs man 60 nautical miles south of Dutch Harbor

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a 48-year-old man approximately 60 nautical miles south of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Friday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene Friday at approximately 9:52 a.m., hoisted the patient, and transported him to an awaiting LifeMed Alaska air ambulance in Cold Bay, Alaska.

Watchstanders from the 17th Coast Guard District command center received a report Wednesday at approximately 9:20 a.m. from the 1,093-foot motor vessel YN Uniformity, that the crewmember was experiencing chest pain. Watchstanders directed the crew, who was approximately 1,250 nautical miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, to make way to the rendezvous location.

“Long range medevac cases are always unique situations that involve coordinating our aircrews to the nearest launching point,” said Lt. j.g. Calean Juckniess 17th District command duty officer. “The planning between the command center, the aircrew, and the vessel led to the success of the response.”