Coast Guard medevacs man 60 miles east of Tybee Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old man from a 25-foot vessel, approximately 60 miles east of Tybee Island, Georgia, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew safely hoisted and transported the man to Savannah Memorial Hospital for further medical care.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a mayday broadcast over VHF Channel-16 from the operator of a vessel stating a person aboard was experiencing a seizure. Watchstanders were unable to contact the vessel for more information, however, a good Samaritan was able to inform the watchstanders that the vessel was heading inbound towards Demeries Creek.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Safety Broadcast and an Air Station helicopter crew launched to assist.

When the Dolphin crew arrived on scene and obtained more information, a Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended a medevac, and a hoist was conducted.

“Both the aircrew and the entire command center team did an outstanding job during this case,” said Mr. Ron Plante, Coast Guard Sector Charleston Search and Rescue Controller. “Despite the unreliable communications with the vessel due to their distance offshore, we were able to coordinate and execute a successful medical evacuation.”

