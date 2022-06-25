Coast Guard medevacs man 57 miles west of Naples

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old male passenger aboard the fishing vessel American Patriot 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples, Friday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient, and his two adult sons, and transferred them to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers in stable condition.

At approximately 8 p.m., a crewmember reported via marine radio channel 16 to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders the man was having difficulty breathing. The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies.

