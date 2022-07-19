Coast Guard medevacs man 57 miles offshore Newport, OR

Jul 18th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport, Oregon, rescues a man from a vessel approximately 57 miles offshore Newport after he suffered a medical emergency July 18, 2022. The aircrew arrived on scene Monday shortly after 10:30 a.m., hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services at Air Facility Newport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport, Oregon, medevacs a man from a vessel approximately 57 miles offshore Newport after he suffered a medical emergency July 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard rescued a man from a vessel approximately 57 miles offshore Newport after he suffered a medical emergency.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a report Saturday evening of a 29-year-old male who had suffered from a stroke and related medical complications aboard the vessel Malto Hope approximately 1,000 miles west of the Oregon coast.

Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center recommended the ship transit closer to shore to be within range for a medical evacuation from a Coast Guard helicopter.

Once the vessel was within response range, Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Facility Newport to rescue the man.

The aircrew arrived on scene Monday shortly after 10:30 a.m., hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services at Air Facility Newport in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.