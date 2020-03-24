Coast Guard medevacs man 50 miles southeast of Charleston

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Coast Guard medevaced a 41-year-old man from the 544-foot cargo vessel Teal Arrow approximately 50 miles southeast of Charleston, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew safely hoisted and transported the man to the Charleston Executive Airport where emergency medical services took him to the Medical University of South Carolina for further medical care.

At approximately 4:44 p.m. Monday, Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a medevac request from the Teal Arrow’s agent reporting a crew member was suffering from a hand injury. The vessel was 173 miles east of Charleston.


A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended a medevac and for the vessel to make best speed toward Charleston. Once the vessel was within distance parameters, the Dolphin crew launched to rendezvous with the Teal Arrow and conduct the medevac.

