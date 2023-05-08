Coast Guard medevacs man 50 miles off Galveston

May 8th, 2023
Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an 86-year-old man from a cruise ship 50 miles off Galveston, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 7:22 p.m. Saturday from a crew member aboard the cruise ship Carnival Dream stating an 86-year-old male passenger was reportedly experiencing gastrointestinal issues and other side effects from ingesting a battery. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger, and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

 

