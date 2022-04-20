Coast Guard medevacs man 50 miles east of Charleston

Apr 20th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew medevaced John Gary Modin Apr. 20, 2022, aboard the fishing vessel Crystal C, 50 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina. The Crystal Sea fishing vessel had poor communication equipment onboard and had the Go Crusader vessel relay communications to Coast Guard Sector Charleston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The Coast Guard medevaced a man, Wednesday, aboard the fishing vessel Crystal C, 50 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transferred John Gary Modin to awaiting emergency medical services at Air Facility Charleston. EMS transported him to the Medical University of South Carolina for further medical care.

A Go Crusader crewmember relayed a message to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 8:21 a.m., via VHF-FM channel 16 stating a crewmember aboard the Crystal C was unresponsive. The communications radio on board the Crystal C was unable to transmit to Sector Charleston watchstanders.

“The skilled aircrew conducted a tough hoist to the bow of the vessel,” said Lt. Sam Ingham, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, mission commander. “We got the man off safely and into proper medical care as quickly as possible.”

