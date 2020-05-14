Coast Guard medevacs man 5 miles east of Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the 77-foot fishing vessel AMG approximately 5 miles east of Fernandina Beach, Thursday.

The Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog crew embarked the man and safely transported him to Dee Dee Bartels Public Boat Ramp where EMS was waiting and transferred him to the Nassau County Trauma Air Unit.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a medevac request via VHF Channel 16 at 4:50 p.m. from the AMG stating a crew member had sustained a head injury.

A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended transfer to a higher level of medical care and the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog crew diverted to assist.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.