Coast Guard medevacs man 40 miles west of Hernando Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a recreational vessel 40 miles west of Hernando Beach, Florida Monday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the call and safely transported the man to Tampa General Hospital.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a VHF marine radio call on channel 16 at approximately 11:35 a.m. from a passenger on a 24-foot recreational vessel stating a man aboard became unresponsive after falling into the water and was in need of medical care. Coast Guard Stations Yankeetown and Sand Key also responded to assist.

“Having an accurate GPS on board allowed us to get our resources to the correct location within ample time,” said Ens. Amanda Walker, the Sector watchstander for the case.

