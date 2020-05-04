Coast Guard medevacs man 40 miles west of Hernando Beach

May 4th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a recreational vessel 40 miles west of Hernando Beach, Florida Monday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the call and safely transported the man to Tampa General Hospital.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a VHF marine radio call on channel 16 at approximately 11:35 a.m. from a passenger on a 24-foot recreational vessel stating a man aboard became unresponsive after falling into the water and was in need of medical care. Coast Guard Stations Yankeetown and Sand Key also responded to assist.


“Having an accurate GPS on board allowed us to get our resources to the correct location within ample time,” said Ens. Amanda Walker, the Sector watchstander for the case.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.