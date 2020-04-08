Coast Guard medevacs man 32 miles west of Clearwater

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old man Wednesday from a recreational vessel 32 miles west of Clearwater, Florida.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the call and safely transported the man to Tampa General Hospital.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a VHF marine radio call on channel 16 at approximately 10:50 a.m. from the fishing vessel “Bad Ginger” stating they were waved down by passengers on a 31-foot recreational vessel after a man on board became unresponsive and was in need of medical care.

“We strongly encourage all mariners to have the proper safety equipment on board before venturing offshore because it could save someone’s life,” said Richard Hutchinson, the command duty officer on the case. “Having a VHF radio on board to hail the Coast Guard is the most efficient and effective way to get help quickly.”