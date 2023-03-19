Coast Guard medevacs man 32 miles offshore Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a tanker 32 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a medevac request at 1:01 p.m., Friday from the captain of the tanker Atlantic Loyalty stating a 33-year-old crew member was experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac while an Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew launched to assist with communications and oversight.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, brought the ailing man aboard and transferred him to awaiting emergency service personnel at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi. The man was reportedly in stable condition.