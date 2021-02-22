Coast Guard medevacs man 30 miles off Cold Bay, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a man from a fishing vessel Sunday approximately 30 miles northeast of Cold Bay, Alaska.

The Jayhawk aircrew hoisted the man at approximately 10:30 p.m. and transferred him to the local Cold Bay medical clinic to wait for further transport to Anchorage.

Watchstanders at the 17th District command center in Juneau received the request for the medevac from HealthForce Partners on behalf of the fishing vessel Alaska Ocean at approximately 7 p.m. for a 45-year-old crew member who suffered a crush injury to the arm.

The Alaska Ocean was 60 miles from Cold Bay during the initial call for help. Watchstanders directed the launch of the Jayhawk aircrew from the Forward Operating Location Cold Bay.

“Good communication with the Alaska Ocean, the Jayhawk aircrew, and the 17th District command center, we were able to conduct the medevac efficiently so the patient could receive a higher level of medical care,” said Lt. Joseph Wineke a 17th District command center watchstander.

On-scene weather at the time of the rescue was an air temperature of 28 degrees, 23 mph winds, and visibility of about 11 miles.

