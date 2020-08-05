Coast Guard medevacs man 207 miles of east Turks and Caicos

MIAMI — The Coast Guard medevaced a 59-year-old man from the tug ship, Patriarch, Tuesday, approximately 207 miles of east Turks and Caicos.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed in Great Inagua, Bahamas, hoisted the man and safely took him to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. An Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew was also on scene during the medevac as a self-recovery asset and a communications platform for the Jayhawk helicopter crew.

Once both aircraft were in Providenciales, the man and a Coast Guard rescue swimmer were transferred to the Hercules aircraft. The Hercules aircrew safely transported the man in stable condition to awaiting emergency medical services in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Coast Guard Seventh District command center watchstanders received a medevac request from the Patriarch master stating the man was reportedly suffering from medical complications and needed higher level medical care. The watchstanders coordinated with the tug boat to transit closer to Turks and Caicos for the medevac.

“We appreciate the partnership and coordination with the Turks and Caicos Governor as we were able to get this man to higher level medical care in a timely manner,” said Capt. Eric Smith, District 7 incident management branch chief. “Due to our vast area of responsibility, having partner nations assist mariners during times of distress is beneficial for all parties, and we appreciate the coordination to help the Patriarch crew.”