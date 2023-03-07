Coast Guard medevacs man 180 miles south of Pensacola

NEW ORLEANS —The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man approximately 180 miles south of Pensacola, Florida, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call at 10:26 a.m. from a good Samaritan vessel reporting that the crew of the 70-foot fishing vessel Kim Nhi was requesting a medevac for a crewmember reportedly experiencing a medical emergency.

The Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The Sentry aircrew arrived on scene, and established communication with the vessel, and provided coverage for the arrival of the Jayhawk. The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.