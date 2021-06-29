Coast Guard medevacs man 172 miles west of Marco Island, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The Coast Guard medevaced a man 172 miles west of Marco Island, Florida, Monday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted a 72-year-old man from a 39-foot sailing vessel and transported him to Florida Keys International Airport, where emergency medical services awaited to assist the patient.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstanders were notified by the sailing vessel crew that one of their passengers had symptoms of blurry vision and dizzy spells. The Coast Guard 7th District duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac, and the watchstanders diverted the Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a HC-130 fixed wing airplane crew to support.

The Coast Guard Cutter Brant crew was also diverted to the area to assist the crews. The sailing vessel crew was able to safely navigate the vessel back to port.