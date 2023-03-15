Coast Guard medevacs man 17 miles offshore Dulac, LA

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced the captain of a sailing vessel approximately 17 miles offshore Dulac, Louisiana, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 10:44 a.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the sailing vessel stating that he had injured his shoulder after falling due to rough seas. Being unable to safely navigate the sailing vessel, the captain requested a medevac. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the captain, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The captain was last reported to be in stable condition.

