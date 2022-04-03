Coast Guard medevacs man 16 miles east of Brunswick

Apr 3rd, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony L. Soto.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old crew member, Saturday, aboard the tug boat, Captain Sam, 16 miles east of Brunswick, Georgia.

A Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew transferred the man to awaiting emergency medical services at Morning Star Marina.

EMS transported the man to Southeast Georgia Medical Center for further medical care.

A Captain Sam crew member notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 7 p.m., via VHF-FM channel 16 that the man was experiencing abdominal pain.

“Our boat crew was able to disembark the crew member safely,” said Seaman Gianna Calderone, a Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew member. “Our unit training for first aid played a key role in keeping the man in stable condition until he was transferred over to EMS.”

