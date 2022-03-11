Coast Guard medevacs man 14 miles east of Savannah

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The Coast Guard medevaced a 39-year-old crewmember Friday aboard the motor vessel Kallisti 14 miles east of Savannah, Georgia.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boatcrew transferred the 39-year-old man to awaiting emergency medical services at Station Tybee.

A crewmember aboard the Kallisti notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 8:55 a.m. via landline that a crewmember was experiencing abdominal pain.

“Despite the rough seas and cargo ship anchorage, Our boatcrew was able to disembark the crewmember and safely transport him to EMS.” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Elizabeth M. House, Coast Guard Station Tybee boat operator.

