Coast Guard medevacs man 14 miles east of Savannah

Mar 11th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Tybee boatcrew medevaced a 39-year-old man from motor vessel Kallisti 14 miles east of Savannah, Georgia, Mar. 11, 2022. Local emergency medical services were waiting at Station Tybee for the man who was experiencing abdominal pain and COVID-19 symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Tybee)

A Coast Guard Station Tybee boatcrew medevaced a 39-year-old man from motor vessel Kallisti 14 miles east of Savannah, Georgia, Mar. 11, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station Tybee)

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The Coast Guard medevaced a 39-year-old crewmember Friday aboard the motor vessel Kallisti 14 miles east of Savannah, Georgia.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boatcrew transferred the 39-year-old man to awaiting emergency medical services at Station Tybee.

A crewmember aboard the Kallisti notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 8:55 a.m. via landline that a crewmember was experiencing abdominal pain.

“Despite the rough seas and cargo ship anchorage, Our boatcrew was able to disembark the crewmember and safely transport him to EMS.” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Elizabeth M. House, Coast Guard Station Tybee boat operator.

