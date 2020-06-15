Coast Guard medevacs man 131 miles west of Venice, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man with a reported moray eel bite from a fishing vessel 131 miles west of Venice, Florida Sunday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the call and safely transported the 23-year-old man to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a mayday call at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday from the captain of the fishing vessel Miss Gail. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 Hercules aircrew also responded.

