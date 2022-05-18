Coast Guard medevacs man 130 miles southeast of Galveston

May 18th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man Wednesday from a bulk carrier vessel approximately 130 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday from the 646-foot bulk carrier Lacta, stating a 20-year-old man aboard was experiencing complications from high blood pressure. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac while a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew launched to provide an overflight and relay communications.

The Dolphin crew rendezvoused with the carrier vessel, hoisted the man and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.

