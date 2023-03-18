Coast Guard medevacs man 130 miles south of Port Fourchon

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old man from BP’s Atlantis platform Friday, approximately 130 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 5:40 p.m. from a medic aboard the Atlantis requesting assistance to medevac a crewmember aboard the platform with an injury to his eye.

Watchstanders coordinated the launches of a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the platform, embarked the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

