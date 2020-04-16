Coast Guard medevacs man 13 miles west of Fort de Soto

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old man from a carrier vessel 13 miles west of Fort de Soto, Florida Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the call and safely transported the man to Tampa General Hospital.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a VHF marine radio call on channel 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m. from the 600-foot vessel “Mottler” stating the crew member had fallen and was in need of medical care.

“In these unprecedented and uncertain times the Coast Guard is still ready to respond to those in need,” said Lt. Bradley Davis, pilot conducting the hoist.

