Coast Guard medevacs man 12 miles east of Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga.— The Coast Guard medevaced a 35 year-old-man, Thursday, from the motor vessel Morning Capo approximately 12 miles east of Brunswick, Georgia.
A Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew arrived on scene at 6:20 a.m. and transferred the man to awaiting EMS at Station Brunswick.
Marine Safety Unit Savannah watchstanders relayed a message from a Morning Capo crew member to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 2:27 a.m. via landline that a crew member aboard was experiencing severe abdominal pain.
“The Morning Capo crew members good communications on VHF-FM Channel 16 helped our crew position the RBM to a safe location to transfer the man,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class William Butler, a crewmember on the case. “While transiting back to Station Brunswick we ensured the man was safely secured in the cabin and closely monitored by our boat crew members.”
EMS transported the man to Southeast Georgia Medical Center for further medical care.
