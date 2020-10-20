Coast Guard medevacs man 100 miles off Cold Bay, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel Tuesday approximately 100 miles northwest of Cold Bay.

An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the man at 6:55 a.m. and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services in Cold Bay for further transport to Anchorage.

Watchstanders in the 17th District command center in Juneau received the request for the medevac from the fishing vessel Defender at approximately 7 p.m. Monday for a 26 year-old crew member who was experiencing eye and head pain.

The Defender was 170 miles from Cold Bay during the initial call for help. Watchstanders directed the launch of the Jayhawk aircrew from the Forward Operating Location Cold Bay and diverted Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley as a secondary asset to assist if needed.

“With the cutter within range of the Defender, it provided another layer of safety and help if needed during the search and rescue mission,” said Lt. j.g. Mathew Naylor, 17th District Command Duty Officer. “Having multiple assets on scene maximizes our chances of a successful rescue.”

On-scene weather at the time of the rescue was an air temperature of 41 degrees, 20-mph winds and visibility of about 10 miles.

