Coast Guard medevacs man 10 miles west of Hernando Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man with severe abdominal pain from a fishing vessel 10 miles west of Hernando Beach, Florida Thursday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the call and safely transported the 49-year-old man to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a VHF marine radio call on channel 16 at approximately 10:44 p.m. Wednesday from the fishing vessel Morning Star. The man aboard was no longer able to safely operate the vessel and was in need of medical care. A sister fishing vessel Can Leo provided assistance with a tow to get Morning Star back to homeport. Coast Guard Station Yankeetown also responded to assist.