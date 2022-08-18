Coast Guard medevacs jet skier near Matagorda, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old jet skier near Matagorda, Texas, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification at 10:50 a.m. from a boater aboard the pleasure craft Jim Dandy that a nearby man had fallen off his jet ski and entered the water. The jet skier was reportedly disoriented and fading in and out of consciousness.
Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.
After the boat crew arrived on scene and took the individual aboard, the helicopter crew safely hoisted the man and brought him to Matagorda Bay Nature Park. Emergency medical services personnel evaluated the patient and transported him to Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston.
