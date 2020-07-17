Coast Guard medevacs jet skier near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a jet skier in Bastrop Bay near Galveston, Texas, Thursday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office of a jet ski accident, involving two individuals, that had resulted in an injured 51-year-old man.

A good Samaritan had assisted the jet skiers and notified local authorities that they were in need of medical assistance. Two Gulf Coast Rescue Squad boat crews and paramedics had responded and were on-scene evaluating the individuals.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched to the scene, hoisted the patient and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Galveston.

The other jet skier, a 20-year-old woman, was reported to have no injuries and was transferred, along with the two jet skis, by Gulf Coast Rescue Squad boat crews to the San Luis Pass Boat Ramp in Freeport.