Coast Guard medevacs jet skier 6 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas

Jul 11th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a jet skier approximately six miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas, Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call from a good Samaritan who reported a woman on a jet ski experiencing extreme sickness. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew was launched to the scene and transferred the patient to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Port Aransas.

“We’re very pleased with the work of our crews for acting quickly and effectively to transfer the patient,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Trey Hicks, a Station Port Aransas coxswain. “Excellent work to the good Samaritan for assessing the situation and reaching out to assist, as well as everyone involved.”

The patient was reported to be in stable condition.

