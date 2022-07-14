Coast Guard medevacs injured woman in Bandon, OR

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard rescued an injured woman Wednesday near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint in Bandon.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received an agency assist request from Coos County Fire Dispatch at 2:06 p.m. of an injured 62-year-old woman who had reportedly fallen off of a rock near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint and sustained a leg injury reported back pain.

Coos County Fire Department, Bandon Police Department and emergency medical service personnel were on scene administering medical care but were unable to safely evacuate the woman due to the challenging terrain.

Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend to assist.

The aircrew arrived at 2:44 p.m., landed on the beach and transported the woman to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay in stable condition.