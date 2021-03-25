Coast Guard medevacs injured mariner off Oregon Inlet, N.C.

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, N.C. conducts a medevac of a mariner, 17 miles south of Oregon Inlet, March 25, 2021. The vessel operator sustained an injury to his leg that resulted in him being unable to operate his vessel safely. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, N.C. conducts a medevac of a mariner, 17 miles south of Oregon Inlet, March 25, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

OREGON INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old male mariner who sustained a leg injury approximately 17 miles south of Oregon Inlet, N.C., Thursday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center were notified via VHF Channel 16 by the operator of the sailing vessel Ceres that he sustained a leg injury while sailing.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boatcrew and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, N.C. to assist the mariner.

Two personnel from Dare County Emergency Medical Services were also taken aboard the RBS to assist with medical services.

After arriving on scene, the MLB boatcrew transferred one crewmember aboard the Ceres to assist with the transit.

After the transit, the RBS boatcrew met with the MLB boatcrew to transfer the two EMS personnel onto the Ceres to stabilize the mariner.

Once stabilized, the EMS crew and the injured mariner were transferred back aboard the RBS and taken back to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet where local EMS was waiting to transport him to The Outer Banks Hospital.

Towboat U.S. Oregon Inlet recovered and safely moored the sailing vessel.

